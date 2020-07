BRIEF-UK's CMA Says Aspen, Tiofarma, Amilco Admit Taking Part In Anti-Competitive Agreement

July 9 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* CMA LEVIES FINES OF £2.3M AND SECURES £8M FOR NHS IN PHARMA PROBE

* UK’S CMA - FORMALLY CONCLUDED THAT 3 PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES TOOK PART IN AN ILLEGAL ARRANGEMENT IN RELATION TO SUPPLY OF LIFE-SAVING MEDICINE

* CMA - FOUND PHARMA COMPANIES AMILCO, TIOFARMA AGREED TO STAY OUT OF FLUDROCORTISONE MARKET SO ASPEN COULD MAINTAIN ITS POSITION AS SOLE SUPPLIER IN UK

* UK’S CMA - AS WELL AS FINES, ASPEN APPROACHED CMA LAST YEAR, AGREED TO PAY NHS £8 MILLION TO HELP RESOLVE COMPETITION CONCERNS ON FLUDROCORTISONE

* CMA - ASPEN, TIOFARMA, AND AMILCO ADMITTED TO TAKING PART IN AN ANTI-COMPETITIVE AGREEMENT REGARDING SUPPLY OF FLUDROCORTISONE TABLETS.