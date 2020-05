BRIEF-UK's CMA Says BA, American Airlines Offer Commitments On Competition Concerns Over Airline Routes

May 7 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA:

* BRITISH AIRWAYS, AMERICAN AIRLINES OFFERED COMMITMENTS TO RESOLVE COMPETITION CONCERNS OVER AGREEMENT ABOUT AIRLINE ROUTES BETWEEN UK, US

* BRITISH AIRWAYS, AMERICAN AIRLINES TO MAKE SLOTS AVAILABLE AT LONDON HEATHROW OR GATWICK AIRPORTS TO RESOLVE COMPETITION CONCERNS

* BA, AMERICAN AIRLINES RELEASING EXTRA SLOTS TO LET COMPETITORS BEGIN OR INCREASE NON-STOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN LONDON & BOSTON, DALLAS & MIAMI

* PROCEEDING TO MARKET TEST PROPOSED PACKAGE BY BA, AMERICAN AIRLINES BUT ALSO GIVING EXTRA TIME FOR RESPONSES IF NEEDED