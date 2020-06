June 23 (Reuters) - UK’S CMA:

* UK’S CMA - ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY CIRCLE HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002

* UK’S CMA - MERGER BETWEEN CIRCLE HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED AND GHG HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: