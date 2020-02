Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* UK’S CMA - FINDS EVIDENCE OF SERIOUS ISSUES IN LEASEHOLD SELLING

* UK’S CMA - FINDS EVIDENCE OF SERIOUS ISSUES IN LEASEHOLD SELLING, AND IS SET TO LAUNCH ENFORCEMENT ACTION

* UK’S CMA - CONCERNED THAT LEASEHOLD HOMEOWNERS HAVE BEEN UNFAIRLY TREATED AND PROSPECTIVE BUYERS MISLED BY HOUSING DEVELOPERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]