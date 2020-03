March 30 (Reuters) - UK’S CMA:

* FNZ’S PURCHASE OF GBST RAISES COMPETITION CONCERNS IN PROVISION OF RETAIL INVESTMENT PLATFORM SOLUTIONS IN UK

* CONCERNED LOSS OF COMPETITION FROM FNZ/GBST DEAL COULD RESULT IN UK INVESTORS LOSING OUT DUE TO HIGHER PRICES, FEWER OPTIONS & INNOVATION

* FNZ MUST ADDRESS CONCERNS IN 5 WORKING DAYS, IF IT IS UNABLE TO DO SO, DEAL TO BE REFERRED FOR AN IN-DEPTH (PHASE 2) INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/33VYcyx]