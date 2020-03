March 4 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA:

* UK’S CMA SAYS FOUND 4 PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES BROKE COMPETITION LAW IN RELATION TO SUPPLY OF AN ANTIDEPRESSANT

* PROBE INTO SUPPLY OF NORTRIPTYLINE RESULTED IN FINES TOTALLING MORE THAN £3.4 MILLION, AND A PAYMENT OF £1 MILLION DIRECTLY TO NHS