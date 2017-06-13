FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA says Heineken/Punch must resolve concerns over pub merger
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
June 13, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says Heineken/Punch must resolve concerns over pub merger

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Heineken NV:

* UK's CMA - has found that Heineken's proposed purchase of part of Punch Taverns estate could reduce competition in 33 local areas across GB

* UK's CMA - Heineken must now offer proposals to address these concerns by 20 June or face an in-depth investigation into merger

* UK's CMA - has looked in detail at areas where pubs operated by Heineken and punch currently compete

* UK's CMA - has identified 33 local areas where their pubs would not face sufficient competition after merger, which could lead to price increases

* UK's CMA - concerns were also raised with CMA that merger would close off an important route to market for brewers that compete with Heineken

* UK's CMA - looked closely at whether acquisition by Heineken could lead to a reduction in choice of beer and cider on offer in punch pubs

* UK's CMA - merger will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation by CMA panel , unless Heineken is able to offer undertakings

* UK's CMA - Heineken has until 20 June 2017 to do so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.