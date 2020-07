July 7 (Reuters) -

* UK’S CMA - HAS FOUND THAT ION’S COMPLETED PURCHASE OF BROADWAY TECHNOLOGY RAISES COMPETITION CONCERNS IN SUPPLY OF ELECTRONIC TRADING SYSTEMS.

* CMA - INVESTIGATION FOUND THAT ION/BROADWAY TECHNOLOGY DEAL COULD LEAD TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CHOICE OF SUPPLIER WITH POTENTIAL FOR HIGHER PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]