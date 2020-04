April 9 (Reuters) - UK’S CMA:

* FOLLOWING AN IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, THE CMA HAS BLOCKED SABRE’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF FARELOGIX

* FOUND SABRE’S PURCHASE OF FARELOGIX MAY RESULT IN LESS INNOVATION IN SERVICES, LEADING TO FEWER NEW FEATURES THAT MAY BE RELEASED MORE SLOWLY

* BLOCKED SABRE/FARELOGIX DEAL AS FEES FOR SOME PRODUCTS MIGHT GO UP & AIRLINES, TRAVEL AGENTS, UK PASSENGERS WOULD BE WORSE OFF