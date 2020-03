March 12 (Reuters) - Bauer AG:

* UK’S CMA - FOUND COMPETITION CONCERNS IN RELATION TO THE FUTURE VIABILITY OF FRS, WHICH IS NOW JOINTLY OWNED BY BAUER

* UK’S CMA SAYS BAUER NOT REQUIRING TO SELL OFF THE RADIO STATIONS IT HAS BOUGHT

* UK'S CMA - BAUER SHOULD PROVIDE ADVERTISING REPRESENTATION TO INDEPENDENT RADIO STATIONS ON SAME TERMS STATIONS WERE GETTING FROM FRS, FOR 10 YRS