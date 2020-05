May 21 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* UK’S CMA - KINGSPAN HAS ABANDONED ITS PROPOSED DEAL WITH BUILDING SOLUTIONS DURING AN IN-DEPTH CMA PROBE

* UK'S CMA - WILL BE CANCELLING PHASE 2 MERGER INVESTIGATION INTO KINGSPAN & BUILDING SOLUTIONS DEAL