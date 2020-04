BRIEF-UK's CMA Says Metro Bank To Repay Around 11.4 Mln Stg To Almost 130,000 Affected Customers

April 20 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA:

* METRO BANK BREACHED ORDER BY FAILING TO SEND OUT TEXT ALERTS CONTAINING WORDING CUSTOMERS WOULD BE CHARGED FOR ENTERING UNARRANGED OVERDRAFT

* METRO BANK WILL REPAY AROUND £11.4 MILLION IN CHARGES TO ALMOST 130,000 AFFECTED CUSTOMERS

* NOTE THAT METRO BANK WILL CONSIDER ANY REASONABLE CLAIMS FOR EXTRA COSTS SUFFERED AS A RESULT OF THE CHARGES

* METRO BANK AIMS TO REFUND AFFECTED CUSTOMERS BY SUMMER 2020