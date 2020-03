March 24 (Reuters) - Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc :

* UK’S CMA - PROPOSED UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY MCGRAW-HILL/CENGAGE ARE NOT A CLEAR-CUT SOLUTION TO COMPETITION CONCERNS IDENTIFIED AS ARISING FROM MERGER

* CMA - DECIDED TO REFER MCGRAW-HILL/CENGAGE MERGER TO ITS CHAIR FOR CONSTITUTION OF A GROUP TO CONDUCT PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: