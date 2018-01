Jan 17 (Reuters) - UK‘S CMA:

* REFRESCO OFFERED TO ADDRESS CMA’S CONCERNS ABOUT ITS MERGER WITH COTT BY SELLING ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY TO USE THIS PRODUCTION PROCESS‍​

* THE FACTORY, LOCATED IN NELSON, LANCASHIRE, WOULD BE SOLD TO A PURCHASER APPROVED BY THE CMA. Source text (bit.ly/2mFTTSL)