June 12 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA:

* COMPETITION AND MKTS - MERGER UPDATE

* CMA - SERVED AN INITIAL ENFORCEMENT ORDER ON 9 JUNE 2020, IN RELATION TO COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY FACEBOOK, INC OF GIPHY, INC

* UK'S CMA SAYS INVITATION TO COMMENT CLOSES ON 3 JULY 2020