June 19 (Reuters) -

* COMPETITION AND MKTS - MERGER UPDATE: YPO/FINDEL

* CMA HAS FOUND THAT YPO’S ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION OF FINDEL RAISES COMPETITION CONCERNS IN SUPPLY OF RESOURCES TO EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS IN UK

* CMA-THIS MERGER WILL BE REFERRED FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION UNLESS PARTIES OFFER ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS WITHIN 5 WORKING DAYS TO ADDRESS CMA’S COMPETITION CONCERNS Source text for Eikon: