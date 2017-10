Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* APPOINTED INVESTIGATION GROUP CHAIRED BY JOHN WOTTON, OTHER PANEL MEMBERS ARE LESLEY AINSWORTH, BOB SPEDDING AND TIM TUTTON‍​

* SETS OUT SCOPE OF INVESTMENT CONSULTANCY MARKET INVESTIGATION

* NOW CARRYING OUT THOROUGH AND INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION TO SEE IF THERE ARE ANY MARKET FEATURES WHICH PREVENT, RESTRICT OR DISTORT COMPETITION Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2w8wP2E] (Bengaluru Newsroom)