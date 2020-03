March 26 (Reuters) -

* UK’S CMA TO LOOK AT FUTURE/TI MEDIA UNDERTAKINGS OFFER IN DETAIL

* CMA SAYS MARCH 20 UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY FUTURE, OR A MODIFIED VERSION, MIGHT BE ACCEPTABLE TO REMEDY THE SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IDENTIFIED BY THE CMA.

* CMA HAS UNTIL MAY 29 TO DECIDE WHETHER TO ACCEPT THE UNDERTAKING, BUT COULD EXTEND THIS TO JULY 24 IF IT CONSIDERS THERE ARE SPECIAL REASONS FOR DOING SO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)