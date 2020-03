BRIEF-UK'S CMA Writes Letter To Pharmaceutical And Food And Drink Industries

March 20 (Reuters) - UK’S CMA:

* OPEN LETTER TO PHARMACEUTICAL AND FOOD AND DRINK INDUSTRIES

* GOT REPORTS THAT SOME FIRMS SEEKING TO CAPITALISE ON CURRENT SITUATION BY CHARGING UNJUSTIFIABLY HIGH PRICES FOR ESSENTIAL GOODS

* IN LETTER TO PHARMACEUTICAL, FOOD & DRINK INDUSTRIES, SAYS UNDERSTAND SOME PRICE RISES MAY RESULT FROM CONSTRAINTS FURTHER UP SUPPLY CHAIN

* GOT REPORTS THAT SOME FIRMS SEEKING TO CAPITALISE ON CURRENT SITUATION BY MAKING MISLEADING CLAIMS AROUND EFFICACY OF THEIR GOODS

* WOULD LIKE TO HEAR ANY INFORMATION RELATING TO PRICE RISES BY WHOLESALERS/SUPPLIERS, SO THAT IT CAN INVESTIGATE ISSUES FURTHER UP SUPPLY CHAIN