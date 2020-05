BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog to probe Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group merger

May 20 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY SAYS START OF CMA MERGER INVESTIGATION: ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY STRYKER CORPORATION OF WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY SAYS COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA) IS CONSIDERING WHETHER IT IS OR MAY BE CASE THAT THIS TRANSACTION, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY SAYS DEADLINE FOR CMA TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION WHETHER TO REFER MERGER FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION IS THEREFORE 15 JULY 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)