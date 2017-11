Nov 29 (Reuters) - UK‘S DEPARTMENT FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA & SPORT :

* UK'S DEPARTMENT FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA & SPORT SAYS TERRY BURNS SELECTED AS GOVERNMENT’S PREFERRED CANDIDATE FOR CHAIR OF OFCOM FROM JAN. 1 2018 Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/JodpKB) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)