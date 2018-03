BRIEF-UK's FCA announces changes to advice on pension transfers

March 26 (Reuters) - UK’S Financial Conduct Authority

* UK’S FCA - PUBLISHED NEW RULES ON PENSION TRANSFER ADVICE AND IS SEEKING VIEWS ON ADDITIONAL CHANGES, INCLUDING ADVISER CHARGING STRUCTURES

* UK’S FCA-NEW RULES INCLUDE REQUIRING TRANSFER ADVICE TO BE PROVIDED AS PERSONAL RECOMMENDATION THAT TAKES ACCOUNT OF CONSUMER’S INDIVIDUAL CIRCUMSTANCES

* UK’S FCA-RULES REPLACE CURRENT TRANSFER VALUE ANALYSIS WITH NEED TO UNDERTAKE PERSONALISED ANALYSIS OF CONSUMER’S OPTIONS, COMPARISON

* UK’S FCA - DECIDED TO MAINTAIN THE POSITION AT THIS STAGE THAT ADVISER SHOULD START FROM ASSUMPTION THAT DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION TRANSFER WILL BE UNSUITABLE‍​

* UK'S FCA-SEEKING VIEWS ON IF IT SHOULD INTERVENE IN RELATION TO CHARGING STRUCTURES GIVEN DIFFICULTY IN MANAGING CONFLICTS OF INTEREST