July 1 (Reuters) -

* FCA CONFIRMS FURTHER SUPPORT FOR CONSUMER CREDIT CUSTOMERS

* FCA SAYS CUSTOMERS YET TO REQUEST A PAYMENT FREEZE OR AN ARRANGED INTEREST-FREE OVERDRAFT OF UP TO £500, WILL HAVE UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2020 TO APPLY FOR ONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)