BRIEF-UK's FCA Fines Moneybarn 2.8 Mln Stg For Unfair Customer Treatment In Arrears

Feb 17 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* UK’S FCA FINES MONEYBARN £2.77M FOR UNFAIR TREATMENT OF CUSTOMERS IN ARREARS

* FCA - MONEYBARN DID NOT GIVE ITS CUSTOMERS CHANCE TO CLEAR THEIR ARREARS OVER A REALISTIC & SUSTAINABLE PERIOD

* FCA - MONEYBARN DID NOT DISPUTE THE FCA’S FINDINGS.

* FCA - MONEYBARN DID NOT COMMUNICATE LIKELY FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF FAILING TO KEEP UP PAYMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN WAY WHICH WAS CLEAR, FAIR,

* FCA - MONEYBARN’S AGREEMENT TO ACCEPT FCA’S FINDINGS MEANT IT QUALIFIED FOR 30% DISCOUNT IN ADDITION TO CREDIT IT GOT FOR REDRESS PAID TO CUSTOMERS

* FCA - MONEYBARN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDED REDRESS OF MORE THAN £30 MILLION TO ALL 5,933 CUSTOMERS POTENTIALLY AFFECTED BY FAILINGS Source text: (bit.ly/2Syajh7) Further company coverage: