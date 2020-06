BRIEF-UK's FCA Imposes A Number Of Requirements On Wirecard

June 26 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* UK’S FCA - WIRECARD CARD SOLUTIONS IS AUTHORISED, SUPERVISED BY FCA TO ISSUE E-MONEY, PROVIDE PAYMENT SERVICES

* UK’S FCA - IMPOSES A NUMBER OF REQUIREMENTS ON WIRECARD

* UK’S FCA - IMPOSES REQUIREMENTS ON WIRECARD INCLUDING, THAT FIRM MUST NOT DISPOSE OF ANY ASSETS/FUNDS; MUST NOT CARRY ON ANY REGULATED ACTIVITIES

* UK'S FCA - WIRECARD SOLUTIONS MUST SET OUT A STATEMENT ON WEBSITE, COMMUNICATE TO CUSTOMERS THAT IT IS NOT PERMITTED TO CONDUCT REGULATED ACTIVITIES