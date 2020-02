Feb 7 (Reuters) - United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* PUBLISH JOINT STATEMENT TO INSOLVENCY PRACTITIONERS AND AUTHORISED FIRMS

* AWARE SOME INSOLVENCY PRACTITIONERS & FCA-AUTHORISED FIRMS ATTEMPTED TO SELL CLIENTS’ PERSONAL DATA TO CLAIMS MANAGEMENT COS UNLAWFULLY Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2OyLoIb]