BRIEF-UK's FCA Issues List Of Unauthorised Binary Options Providers

Jan 12 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* UK‘S FCA- ISSUES LIST OF UNAUTHORISED BINARY OPTIONS PROVIDERS

* UK‘S FCA- HAS TODAY PUBLISHED A LIST OF 94 FIRMS WITHOUT FCA AUTHORISATION THAT IT UNDERSTANDS TO BE OFFERING BINARY OPTIONS TRADING TO UK CONSUMERS

* UK‘S FCA- ARE EXAMINING EACH OF THESE FIRMS TO DETERMINE WHETHER ANY ARE GENUINELY OPERATING FROM WITHIN THE UK

* UK'S FCA- IF THEY ARE, THE FCA WILL CONSIDER TAKING ENFORCEMENT ACTION THROUGH THE COURTS TO STOP THEIR ILLEGAL ACTIVITY