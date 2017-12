Dec 20 (Reuters) - UK‘S FCA

* FCA RESPONSE TO ESMA‘S PUBLIC STATEMENT ON LEIS

* UK‘S FCA- RECOGNISES THE IMPORTANCE OF LEIS TO DELIVER SAFER AND CLEANER MARKETS

* UK‘S FCA- RECOGNISES THE NEED THAT ESMA HAS IDENTIFIED FOR A SMOOTH INTRODUCTION TO THE NEW REGIME

* UK‘S FCA- APPROACH REQUIRES THE FCA TO TEMPORARILY AMEND A VALIDATION RULE IN OUR TRANSACTION REPORTING SYSTEM, THE MARKET DATA PROCESSOR

* UK‘S FCA- “WE WILL DO THIS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, BUT THAT CHANGE WILL NOT BE MADE BY 3 JANUARY”