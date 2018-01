Jan 31 (Reuters) - UK‘S FCA

* UK‘S FCA- SAMRAT BHANDARI SENTENCED IN FCA PROSECUTION OF £1.4 MILLION INVESTMENT SCHEME

* UK‘S FCA- BHANDARI WAS TODAY SENTENCED AT SOUTHWARK CROWN COURT TO A TOTAL OF 3½ YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT

* UK'S FCA - BHANDARI ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM HOLDING THE POSITION OF DIRECTOR FOR 12 YEARS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2ntOuyM