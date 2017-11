BRIEF-UK's FCA Says Alleges That 4 Firms Shared Information Around One Or More IPOs

Nov 29 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* UK‘S FCA: ISSUED STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS TO 4 ASSET MANAGEMENT FIRMS: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT, HARGREAVE HALE, NEWTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP‍​

* UK‘S FCA SAYS THESE ARE PROVISIONAL FINDINGS AND MAY NOT NECESSARILY LEAD TO AN INFRINGEMENT DECISION

* UK‘S FCA SAYS WILL CAREFULLY CONSIDER ANY REPRESENTATIONS FROM THE FIRMS BEFORE DECIDING WHETHER THE LAW HAS BEEN BROKEN

* UK‘S FCA -ALLEGES FIRMS SHARED INFO BY DISCLOSING PRICE TO PAY AND/OR ACCEPTING INFO, OF TO 1 OR MORE OF 2 IPOS, 1 PLACING, SHORTLY BEFORE SHARE PRICES WERE SET (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)