2 months ago
BRIEF-UK's FCA says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
June 16, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - UK Financial Conduct Authority

* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents​

* Found Admiral included inaccurate premium amounts in renewal documents issued to some customers by publishing last year's quoted premium

* Admiral will now make changes to ensure it is fully compliant with FCA rules

* ‍Currently assessing firms' implementation of these rules to ensure that firms are giving customers clear and fair disclosure on their renewal prices​ Source text: bit.ly/2rnpHNq Further company coverage:

