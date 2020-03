BRIEF-UK's FCA Sets Guidelines For Mortgage Providers On COVID-19-Related Loan Scheme

March 20 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* UK’S FCA SETS OUT NEW GUIDANCE FOR MORTGAGE PROVIDERS AND FOR LENDERS TAKING PART IN THE CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME

* “MAKING IT CLEAR THAT NO RESPONSIBLE LENDER SHOULD BE CONSIDERING REPOSSESSION AS AN APPROPRIATE MEASURE AT THIS TIME”

* FIRMS SHOULD GRANT CUSTOMERS PAYMENT HOLIDAY FOR INITIAL PERIOD OF 3 MONTHS AS THEY MAY EXPERIENCE PAYMENT DIFFICULTIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FIRMS SHOULD ENSURE THAT THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL FEE OR CHARGE (OTHER THAN ADDITIONAL INTEREST) AS A RESULT OF PAYMENT HOLIDAY.

* REPOSSESSION SHOULD NOT BE COMMENCED OR CONTINUED WITH UNLESS FIRM CAN DEMONSTRATE THAT CUSTOMER AGREED IT IS IN THEIR BEST INTEREST

* FIRMS SHOULD TAKE STEPS TO ENSURE THAT PAYMENT HOLIDAY DOES NOT HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CUSTOMER'S CREDIT SCORE.