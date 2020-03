March 19 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* UK’S FCA - SETS OUT EXPECTATIONS FOR GENERAL INSURANCE FIRMS DURING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

* UK’S FCA - DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECT ALL GENERAL INSURANCE FIRMS TO BE CLEAR, NOT MISLEADING WHENEVER THEY COMMUNICATE WITH THEIR CUSTOMERS

* UK'S FCA - DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECT INSURANCE FIRMS TO RECOGNISE CHANGING CUSTOMER BEHAVIOUR AND TREAT THEM FAIRLY Source text: (bit.ly/3deJC9x)