BRIEF-UK's FCA updates some commodity derivative contracts position limits

June 16 (Reuters) -

* UK’S FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY POSTS JUNE 2020 UPDATE OF POSITION LIMITS FOR SOME COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS

* SAYS FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) HAS TODAY PUBLISHED UPDATED POSITION LIMITS FOR CERTAIN COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS TRADED ON ICE FUTURES EUROPE.

* SAYS LIMITS ARE BEING REVISED IN ACCORDANCE WITH RTS 21, WHICH STATES THAT POSITION LIMITS SHOULD BE REVIEWED WHEN THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN OI, DELIVERABLE SUPPLY, OR ANY OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN MARKET.

* INCREASES TO LIMITS (AEB, AEO, SMT AND STB CONTRACTS) WILL APPLY IMMEDIATELY.