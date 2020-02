BRIEF-UK's FRC Announces Review Of How Companies, Auditors Assess And Report On Impact Of Climate Change

Feb 20 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Reporting Council:

* HAS ANNOUNCED MAJOR REVIEW OF HOW COMPANIES AND AUDITORS ASSESS AND REPORT ON IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE

* TO REVIEW EXTENT TO WHICH UK COS, AUDITORS RESPONDING TO IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON BUSINESS TO ENSURE REPORTING REQUIREMENTS BEING MET

* REVIEW TO CONSIDER HOW TO IMPROVE QUALITY OF INFO TO SUPPORT INFORMED DECISION-MAKING BY INVESTORS, STAKEHOLDERS IN REGARDS TO CLIMATE CHANGE

* WILL ALSO CONSIDER HOW INVESTORS ARE ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHALLENGE IN STEWARDSHIP OF THEIR INVESTMENTS