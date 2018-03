BRIEF-UK's FRC Begins Probe Into 2-Ex Carillion Finance Directors

March 19 (Reuters) - UK’s FRC:

* HAS COMMENCED AN INVESTIGATION INTO CONDUCT OF MR RICHARD ADAM AND MR ZAFAR KHAN, FORMER GROUP FINANCE DIRECTORS OF CARILLION PLC​

* ‍INVESTIGATION INTO PREPARATION AND APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CARILLION PLC​

* ANNOUNCED AN INVESTIGATION UNDER AUDIT ENFORCEMENT PROCEDURE INTO AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CARILLION BY KPMG ON 29 JANUARY 2018​

* CARILLION ‍INVESTIGATIONS WILL BE UNDERTAKEN BY FRC'S EXECUTIVE COUNSEL AND ENFORCEMENT DIVISION AS QUICKLY AND THOROUGHLY AS POSSIBLE​