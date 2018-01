Jan 15 (Reuters) - Carillion Plc:

* UK‘S FRC- HAVE BEEN ACTIVELY MONITORING THIS SITUATION FOR SOME TIME IN CLOSE CONSULTATION WITH OTHER RELEVANT REGULATORY BODIES

* UK‘S FRC - HAVE POWERS TO INVESTIGATE CIRCUMSTANCES RELATING TO AUDIT OF CARILLION AS WELL AS ACTIONS OF RELEVANT ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONALS​

* UK'S FRC - ‍OBLIGED TO FOLLOW DUE PROCESS AND WILL MAKE A FURTHER STATEMENT ON THIS MATTER SHORTLY​