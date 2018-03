BRIEF-UK's Gambling Commission Says Fixed-Odds Top Bet Should Be Cut To 30 Pounds

March 19 (Reuters) - UK’S Gambling Commission:

* PUBLISHED ITS ADVICE TO SUPPORT THE GOVERNMENT WITH ITS REVIEW OF GAMING MACHINES AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MEASURES‍​

* “ADVICE MAKES IT CLEAR THAT ACTION FROM GOVERNMENT, THE COMMISSION AND OPERATORS IS NEEDED”

* RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE REPORT INCLUDE STAKE LIMIT FOR FOBT (B2) NON-SLOT GAMES SHOULD BE SET AT OR BELOW £30

* RECOMMENDATIONS FROM REPORT INCLUDE THE FOBT (B2) SLOTS STAKES SHOULD BE LIMITED TO £2 ‍​

* RECOMMENDATION INCLUDES BANNING FACILITY FOR MACHINES TO ALLOW DIFFERENT CATEGORIES OF GAMES TO BE PLAYED IN SINGLE SESSION

* RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE REPORT INCLUDE STRONG CASE TO MAKE TRACKED PLAY MANDATORY ACROSS MACHINES CATEGORIES (B1,B2,B3)

* RECOMMENDATIONS FROM REPORT INCLUDE EXTENDING TO CATEGORY B1, B3 MACHINES KINDS OF PROTECTIONS THAT ARE IN PLACE ON FOBT Source text ID: (bit.ly/2FR9E1z) Further company coverage: [ ]