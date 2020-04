BRIEF-UK's Govt Announces Temporary Measures To Safeguard UK High Street Against Debt Recovery

April 23 (Reuters) - UK’S GOVERNMENT:

* UK’S GOVERNMENT- TO INTRODUCE TEMPORARY NEW MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD UK HIGH STREET AGAINST AGGRESSIVE DEBT RECOVERY ACTIONS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* UK’S GOVERNMENT- TO TEMPORARILY BAN USE OF STATUTORY DEMANDS AND WINDING UP ORDERS WHERE A CO CANNOT PAY THEIR BILLS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* UK’S GOVERNMENT- MEASURES WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE CORPORATE INSOLVENCY AND GOVERNANCE BILL

* UK’S GOVERNMENT- WHILE LANDLORDS ARE URGED TO GIVE THEIR TENANTS BREATHING SPACE NEEDED, GOVERNMENT CALLS ON TENANTS TO PAY RENT WHERE THEY CAN AFFORD IT

* UK’S GOVERNMENT- STATUTORY DEMANDS AND WINDING UP PETITIONS ISSUED TO COMMERCIAL TENANTS TO BE TEMPORARILY VOIDED

* UK'S GOVERNMENT- CHANGES TO BE MADE TO USE OF COMMERCIAL RENT ARREARS RECOVERY, BUILDING ON MEASURES ALREADY INTRODUCED IN CORONAVIRUS ACT Source text : bit.ly/2VtstlQ