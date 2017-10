Oct 10 (Reuters) - UK‘S ‍INFORMATION COMMISSIONER‘S OFFICE​:

* UK‘S ‍INFORMATION COMMISSIONER‘S OFFICE​ - ‍BRADFORD-BASED BANK AND LONDON ADVERTISING FIRM FINED OVER ILLEGAL MARKETING​

* ICO- ‍VANQUIS BANK INSTIGATED A CAMPAIGN TO SEND 870,849 SPAM TEXT MESSAGES AND 620,000 SPAM EMAILS TO PROMOTE ITS CREDIT CARDS​

* UK'S ICO - ‍VANQUIS BANK HAS NOW BEEN FINED £75,000 BY ICO​