April 11 (Reuters) - UK’s Insolvency Service:

* DEBT MANAGEMENT BOSSES BANNED AFTER TRANSFERRING HALF-A-MLN FROM OWN COMPANIES

* ANDREW BROOKE AND GARY GREGSON DISQUALIFIED FOR 13 AND 10 YEARS RESPECTIVELY AND ARE NOW PREVENTED FROM ACTING AS DIRECTORS

* GARY GREGSON WAS THE MAIN DIRECTOR OF GREGSON AND BROOKE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD (GBFS) AND ONE TICK LTD (OT) Source text (bit.ly/2GRLrIW)