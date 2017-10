Oct 27 (Reuters) - UK INSOLVENCY SERVICE:

* UK INSOLVENCY SERVICE‍​- TWO SCAM COS OFFERING A BINARY OPTIONS TRADING PLATFORM HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION

* UK INSOLVENCY SERVICE‍​- HAMPSHIRE CAPITAL AND SOLARIS VISION WERE WOUND UP BY THE HIGH COURT ON 18 OCTOBER 2017

* UK INSOLVENCY SERVICE - 41 COMPLAINTS MADE AGAINST MAGNUM OPTIONS IN THE PERIOD FEBRUARY 2016 TO MARCH 2017, CUSTOMERS REPORTED LOSSES OVER £750,000 (Bengaluru Newsroom)