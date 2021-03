March 11 (Reuters) - UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency:

* UK’S MHRA RESPONSE TO DANISH, NORWEGIAN AND ICELANDIC AUTHORITIES’ ACTION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE

* MHRA, IN RESPONSE TO DANISH, NORWEGIAN, ICELANDIC AUTHORITIES' SUSPENSION ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE, SAYS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED REPORT OF BLOOD CLOT CAUSED BY VACCINE Source text: (bit.ly/3clFUvj) Further company coverage: