April 23 (Reuters) - Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA):

* UK’S MHRA - APPROVED THE COVID-19 OXFORD VACCINE TRIAL REQUEST TO TRIAL A VACCINE TO PREVENT COVID-19 IN A LITTLE OVER ONE WORKING WEEK

* UK'S MHRA - SCIENTISTS IN OXFORD HAVE NOW IDENTIFIED ONE VACCINE TO START THE FIRST CLINICAL TESTING PHASE Source text : (bit.ly/2KuRlDA)