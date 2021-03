BRIEF-UK's MHRA Says Not Confirmed Denmark Report Of Blood Clot Caused By AstraZeneca Vaccine

March 11 (Reuters) - UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency:

* MHRA RESPONSE TO DANISH AUTHORITIES’ ACTION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE

* UK’S MHRA SAYS IT HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED THAT THE REPORT OF A BLOOD CLOT WAS CAUSED BY THE ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE

* UK’S MHRA SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD STILL GO AND GET THEIR COVID-19 VACCINE WHEN ASKED TO DO SO.

* UK’S MHRA SAYS REPORTS OF BLOOD CLOTS RECEIVED SO FAR ARE NOT GREATER THAN NUMBER THAT WOULD HAVE OCCURRED NATURALLY IN VACCINATED POPULATION

* UK’S MHRA SAYS DANISH AUTHORITIES’ ACTION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND USE OF THE VACCINE IS PRECAUTIONARY WHILST THEY INVESTIGATE.

* UK'S MHRA - KEEPING ISSUE UNDER CLOSE REVIEW BUT AVAILABLE EVIDENCE DOES NOT CONFIRM THAT THE VACCINE IS THE CAUSE Source text: bit.ly/3ck0MDa Further company coverage: