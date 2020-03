March 18 (Reuters) -

* UK’S MHRA - PATIENTS URGED TO STOP TAKING 5MG ULIPRISTAL ACETATE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND CONTACT HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL FOR ADVICE ON ALTERNATIVES

* UK’S MHRA - RECALLING ESMYA 5 MG TABLETS, A DRUG USED TO TREAT UTERINE FIBROIDS

* UK’S MHRA - SAFETY OF THE DRUG IS NOW BEING REVIEWED