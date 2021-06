June 17 (Reuters) - UK’s MHRA:

* UK’S MHRA SAYS RECALLS CONTAMINATED IRBESARTAN AND LOSARTAN BATCHES AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

* MHRA - RECALL IS FOR PHARMACIES AND WHOLESALERS AND IS NOT A PATIENT-LEVEL RECALL

* MHRA SAYS RECALL FOR 31 BATCHES OF IRBESARTAN, 2 BATCHES OF LOSARTAN DUE TO CONTAMINATION WITH AZIDO-TETRAZOLE