BRIEF-UK's Ofcom Publishes Final Results Of Spectrum Auction

April 13 (Reuters) - UK’s Ofcom

* TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 - 2390 MHZ

* THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED

* PUBLISHED FINAL OUTCOME OF ITS AUCTION TO RELEASE MORE AIRWAVES FOR 4G MOBILE AND FUTURE 5G SERVICES

* EE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3540 - 3580 MHZ, PAYING AN ADDITIONAL £1,002,000 FROM ASSIGNMENT STAGE

* VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 - 3460 MHZ

* TOTAL AMOUNT PAID AS A RESULT OF ASSIGNMENT STAGE IS £14,135,000

* HUTCHISON 3G UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3460 - 3480 MHZ, PAYING AN ADDITIONAL £13,133,000 FROM ASSIGNMENT STAGE

* COMPANIES TAKING PART IN AUCTION HAVE PAID A TOTAL OF £1.37 BILLION WITH ALL MONEY RAISED FROM AUCTION BEING PAID TO HM TREASURY Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)