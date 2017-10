Oct 26 (Reuters) - UK’s Ofcom:

* ‍CHARGES CUT FOR UP TO A MILLION BT LANDLINE-ONLY CUSTOMERS​

* ‍BT CUSTOMERS WHO BUY ONLY A LANDLINE TELEPHONE SERVICE WILL SEE THEIR MONTHLY BILLS SLASHED BY £7 PER MONTH​

* ‍EXPECT BT'S £7 PRICE CUT TO MEAN OTHER PROVIDERS CAN FOLLOW SUIT​