* UK’S OFCOM - FINED ROYAL MAIL £1.5M FOR FAILING TO MEET ITS REGULATORY FIRST-CLASS DELIVERY TARGET IN 2018/19

* UK'S OFCOM - ALSO FINED ROYAL MAIL £100,000 FOR OVERCHARGING CUSTOMERS FOR SECOND-CLASS STAMPS BETWEEN 25 MARCH AND 31 MARCH LAST YEAR